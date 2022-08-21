This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.

With so many places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurants are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Ben Geurin/Unsplash

Take this neighborhood BBQ joint for instance. Located about 55 miles west of Chicago, this restaurant oftentimes flies under the radar but make no mistake, it is certainly worth the trip to try.

South Moon BBQ opened about 14 years ago in the town of Hinckley, a small town of just over 2,000 people. Word travels fast here and South Moon quickly became the go-to place for fresh, authentic southern BBQ staples like pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, and wings.

Kim Wong/Unsplash

This quirky spot has become a beloved community staple and it is hard to miss once you pass by on Lincoln Ave. Painted in red and blue, South Moon boasts a bright yellow sign and some colorful tables for outdoor dining. Once you walk inside you'll feel as if you took a step back in time. This restaurant is filled with throwback memorabilia from vintage signs to a row of lunch boxes from the '70s and '80s.

Bud Shrader/Unsplash

There's a wide variety of options at South Moon but you're going to want to try their infamous Chuck Norris Sandwich. Advertised as an "only for the hungriest" option, this bad boy is topped with pork belly, pulled pork, brisket, pork chop, smoked chicken, and smothered in their specialty brat sauce.

Harvey Dunn/Unsplash

South Moon is constantly pushing the boundaries to come up with innovative plates that are equal parts delicious and unique. Be sure to save room for sides and desserts like their spicy fried potato salad and deep-fried cheesecake.

Teresa Coiro/Unsplash

If you're a food lover, a trip to South Moon is definitely worth the drive. They're located at 100 East Lincoln Ave, Hinckley, IL 60520. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am until 9 pm, South Moon is also home to a bar that serves up everything from craft beers to cocktails.