Lambertville, NJ

This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Travel Maven

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this giant antique flea market that's home to over 225 unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwA9V_0hPCj7Fo00
Lee Thompson/Unsplash

The Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market has been a beloved tradition since 1967. Located in the charming and historic town of Lambertville in western New Jersey, this market is open year-round and makes for a great destination if you ever find yourself in the area scouring for antiques. The Golden Nugget has been recognized as one of the best vintage markets in the state for several years in a row.

This market is often referred to as a gold mine and offers over unique 200 vendors. They sell everything from art to rare collectibles and beautiful vintage clothing. Visitors are always encouraged to ask questions to learn about the merchandise. Vendors are always friendly, and happy to answer any questions. It's also important to note that merchandise selection is constantly changing and many vendors also offer additional items online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2SsZ_0hPCj7Fo00
Cat Golinowski/Unsplash

In addition to their outdoor flea market, you'll also find a wide array of sellers inside their wood barn building. You'll see old-fashioned toys, kitchenwares from the 1960s, and even vintage military uniforms. Whether you decide to buy something or not, a walk through the market is always makes for an interesting step back in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdVr6_0hPCj7Fo00
Jenna Kipness/Unsplash

The Golden Nugget is also home to two wonderful restaurants that serve coffee, breakfast, and lunch.

This antique flea market is open every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 am until 4 pm. Be sure to check out their official Facebook and Instagram page for all official news and announcements.

Address: 1850 River Rd, Lambertville, NJ 08530.

