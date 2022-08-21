These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.

Every year, the database releases a list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. They weigh things like affordability, quality of life, and job markets. These scores combine to make the Best Places For Families to Live, taking into consideration not only the cost of living and average annual salary, but also the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, and the area's overall access to top-notch health care.

New Jersey towns and cities are ranked using a report card grading system.

Craig Detels/Unsplash

Coming in at number 5 is the community of Princeton Meadows. Home to just over 14,000 people this town has been recognized for its beautiful spacious landscape that contains tons of playing fields and parks for families to enjoy. The town is also known for its incredibly good public school system.

Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

Next on the list at number 4 was the city of Princeton. Safe, diverse, and centrally located, the residents of Princeton have the world at their fingertips with top-notch health care, restaurants, and plenty of outdoor areas to enjoy. The city ranks very highly in health and fitness, commute times, and public school education.

Max Enwright/Unsplash

Coming in at number 3 is the town of Ridgewood. This Bergen County town is known for its strong family-oriented community, beautiful homes, charming downtown area, and, of course, amazing public school system.

Marie Andrews/Unsplash

Number 2 on the list was the town of Mountain Lakes. This beautiful community can be found in Morris County near Rockaway and Boonton. You'll find a quiet, rural environment here that feels super safe for families raising children. The town is known for its well-maintained natural landscape that includes walking trails, wooded areas, and gorgeous lakes. The public school system is ranked very highly in this community.

Jake O'Neil/Unsplash

Coming in at the top of the list, the very best town in New Jersey to raise a family is Princeton Junction. This small community is home to just under 2,000 residents and has a dense suburban feel. Filled with outdoor parks, grocery stores, and restaurants Princeton Junction is known for its convenience while still maintaining a safe environment for families. Residents living in this community are culturally diverse, highly educated, and make almost quadruple the national average salary. Most of all, the crime here is low, and public education ranks among the best in the entire country.

To view the entire list of New Jersey communities and to see how your town ranks, be sure to check out Niche's New Jersey database here.