Princeton, NJ

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Travel Maven

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.

Every year, the database releases a list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. They weigh things like affordability, quality of life, and job markets. These scores combine to make the Best Places For Families to Live, taking into consideration not only the cost of living and average annual salary, but also the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, and the area's overall access to top-notch health care.

New Jersey towns and cities are ranked using a report card grading system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGSot_0hPCifww00
Craig Detels/Unsplash

Coming in at number 5 is the community of Princeton Meadows. Home to just over 14,000 people this town has been recognized for its beautiful spacious landscape that contains tons of playing fields and parks for families to enjoy. The town is also known for its incredibly good public school system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzMA5_0hPCifww00
Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

Next on the list at number 4 was the city of Princeton. Safe, diverse, and centrally located, the residents of Princeton have the world at their fingertips with top-notch health care, restaurants, and plenty of outdoor areas to enjoy. The city ranks very highly in health and fitness, commute times, and public school education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evsK0_0hPCifww00
Max Enwright/Unsplash

Coming in at number 3 is the town of Ridgewood. This Bergen County town is known for its strong family-oriented community, beautiful homes, charming downtown area, and, of course, amazing public school system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdwL3_0hPCifww00
Marie Andrews/Unsplash

Number 2 on the list was the town of Mountain Lakes. This beautiful community can be found in Morris County near Rockaway and Boonton. You'll find a quiet, rural environment here that feels super safe for families raising children. The town is known for its well-maintained natural landscape that includes walking trails, wooded areas, and gorgeous lakes. The public school system is ranked very highly in this community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ND02R_0hPCifww00
Jake O'Neil/Unsplash

Coming in at the top of the list, the very best town in New Jersey to raise a family is Princeton Junction. This small community is home to just under 2,000 residents and has a dense suburban feel. Filled with outdoor parks, grocery stores, and restaurants Princeton Junction is known for its convenience while still maintaining a safe environment for families. Residents living in this community are culturally diverse, highly educated, and make almost quadruple the national average salary. Most of all, the crime here is low, and public education ranks among the best in the entire country.

To view the entire list of New Jersey communities and to see how your town ranks, be sure to check out Niche's New Jersey database here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New jersey# Towns# Lifestyle# Cities# Family

Comments / 9

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
46684 followers

More from Travel Maven

Columbus, OH

Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.

Read full story
1 comments
Hammonton, NJ

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.

Read full story
Monroe, MI

This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country

The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.

Read full story
1 comments
Tannersville, PA

Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the Country

If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Camelback Mountain Adventuresis home to the longest and fastest zip line in the country. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.

Read full story
Old Saybrook, CT

Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut

The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Cadet, MO

Visit Missouri's Largest Drive-In Theater

An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and thankfully, some drive-in theatres still exist today promising a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Concord, MA

The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station

Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.

Read full story
5 comments
Lititz, PA

The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend Getaway

Pennsylvania is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lititz.

Read full story
18 comments
Moorestown, NJ

This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low Prices

If you live in the area, you may already be familiar with the new one-of-a-kind discount store that has taken over the former Lord and Taylor department store in the Moorestown Mall.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana

If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway

Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.

Read full story
8 comments
Penn Yan, NY

This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List

The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
Hopkinton, NH

This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit

A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.

Read full story
17 comments
Catskill, NY

You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
26 comments
Vernon Township, NJ

This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line Adventure

If you're a fan of soaring past scenic views, this mountaintop zip line adventure makes for the perfect day trip. Mountain Creek Resort is one of New Jersey's best adventure parks and they're open year round. Keep reading to learn more about this unforgettable experience.

Read full story
Jim Thorpe, PA

There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is Magical

There's no better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee. And while there are tons of coffee shops on every corner, some are simply cooler to hang out in than others.

Read full story
7 comments
Morristown, NJ

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy