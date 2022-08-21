Visit The World's Largest Wizard of Oz Festival in North Carolina

There is no denying that the Wizard of Oz is one of the greatest movies of all time. From the lovable characters to the intriguing storyline and imaginative scenery, this movie is an absolute classic.

If you've been a Wizard of Oz fan for a while, you may already be aware of the Wizard of Oz theme park that opened in North Carolina back in the 1970s. Known as the Land of Oz, operations unfortunately ceased in 1980. The park, however, has been able to make a comeback. It now opens each year for special events and the biggest of them all is the annual Autumn at Oz Festival.

Sarah Silberg/Unsplash

Autumn at Oz is the world's largest Wizard of Oz Festival and it takes place for 3 weekends in September. This unforgettable experience includes run-ins with Glenda, the tin man, those pesky flying monkeys, and of course, Dorothy. Stop to take pics and chat with all your favorite characters. Be sure to pull out your best costumes too because guests are also encouraged to dress up.

Emily Chaplin/Unsplash

This picturesque theme park is simply stunning. The highlight, a mile-long bright yellow brick road, is surrounded by trees, ponds, and flowers. You'll truly feel as if you were whisked away to wonderland.

An exciting addition to the festival includes the scenic chairlift ride and full restoration of the beloved Tornado ride from the 1970s.

Patrick Mann/Unsplash

There are tons of other activities at the festival including face painting, shopping the unique craft & memorabilia vendors, eating delicious varieties of food and beverages, and watching live performances.

The Autumn at Oz Festival will take place on the weekends of September 9th through the 11th, 16th-18th, and the 23rd-25th. General admission is $55 a person and guests 2 and under are free.

Address: 1007 Beech Mountain Pkwy, Beech Mountain, NC.