There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing

A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.

Kyle Deloitte/Unsplash

Known as The Farmers Inn, you'll find this one-of-a-kind stop along Clear Creek Road in the small town of Sigel in western Pennsylvania. The Farmers Inn is just a short 12-minute drive off of I-80.

James Drummer/Unsplash

You'll want to start your visit off by hanging out with some of the residents found within the petting zoo. Don't expect just farm animals here, you'll also be greeted by sloths, kangaroos, and even bears.

Spend some time gem mining or checking out the old-fashioned general store filled with candy and homemade jams. The Farmers Inn also features a driving range and mini golf course if you're feeling competitive.

Lucy Davis/Unsplash

While the animals here are adorable, The Farmers Inn is actually most known for its incredible restaurant that serves up some amazing comfort food.

Chelsea Hayward/Unsplash

Housed in a roomy barn-like space, this restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and even offers a buffet on the weekends. There is so much to choose from here. From steak dinners to lighter options like salads, no matter what you are craving you'll find it on this menu.

Serving sizes at The Farmers Inn are generous and prices are very affordable. There are even daily specials available.

John Lewis/Unsplash

Be sure to save room for dessert because in addition to a dessert menu filled with items like banana splits and pies, there's also an ice cream shop and bakery here.

Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

The Farmers Inn is a seasonal attraction open from mid-April until the first weekend in November. They open early on weekends and are closed on Tuesdays. For more information on their hours and all the latest updates, be sure to check their official site here.