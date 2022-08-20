Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri

There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures.

If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.

Alli White/Unsplash

Located just off Interstate 44/Route 66 in the southern half of the state, you simply cannot miss this truly grandiose store once you drive by it on Pine Street. Situated right next to Redmon's Candy Factory, this massive lot is truly a sight to behold.

Inside, you'll find aisles upon aisles of unique gifts and plenty of memorabilia. From beautifully colored wind chimes to more quirky items– like a duck bottle holder, there is truly something here for everyone.

Fred A./Unsplash

You'll want to carve out plenty of time to walk through the seemingly endless assortment of merchandise offered here. There are clothing sections, rare vintage memorabilia sections, and even some exhibits that house interesting relics of the past like an I Love Lucy 1940s Cadillac and an entire section dedicated to 1950s Coca-Cola merchandise. A trip to this gift shop can somewhat feel like you're taking a step back in time.

Mallory Billings/Unsplash

Conveniently located right off the highway, you won't regret a trip to this area of town. Be sure to check out the gas station next door where you'll find a treasure trove of sweet treats and thousands of snacks.

Dean Zeller/Unsplash

The World's Largest Gift Store is located at 332 Pine St in Phillipsburg, MO 65722. They are open every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm.