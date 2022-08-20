This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.

Maggie Lyons/Unsplash

Revolution Rail has several locations throughout the country including places like Colorado, Upstate New York, and New Jersey. There are 3 different rail experiences offered here in the Garden State. From a brewery tour to a scenic ride through Cape May, this one-of-a-kind experience is fun for both children and adults.

Dan Browne/Unsplash

The 4-mile Cape May Track will take you through the Garrett Family Preserve where you'll get to see plenty of wildlife. You'll also pass through Cape May's charming marshland surrounded by streams and wildflower meadows. Tickets are $80 a person.

Emma Heart/Unsplash

The 6-mile Woodstown Central Run is a historic route that starts in Woodstown, NJ, and passes the original rail freight house from the late 1800s and the site where President Taft spoke in 1912. This trail is 2 hours long and costs $80 a person.

Fred A./Unsplash

The largest bike trail is the Woodstown Brew to Brew experience. This 11-mile journey takes visitors the newly opened Farmers and Bankers Brewing and the iconic Swedesboro Brewing Company. Brew to Brew tickets are $50 a person.

The size of the rail bike will depend on the size of your party. Each bike is designed as either a tandem that features two seats or a quad bike that features four. The seats here are comfortable and even have room to store things underneath.

Rex Smith/Unsplash

Navigating your bike is easy and effortless. Because each bike is on a rail, steering is not necessary. All riders have to worry about is peddling. This experience is hands-free which allows you plenty of opportunities to take photos and videos along the way. The bikes even feature brakes so you can stop when you feel the need to.

Be sure to book your date in advance as tours can sometimes fill in fast. To reserve your spot, visit their ticket page here.