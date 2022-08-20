These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.

Basil's II | Denmark

An old-fashioned restaurant complete with vintage arcade games and wood paneling that will take you back in time, Basil's is located in the middle of nowhere but it is well worth the drive if you're looking for some of the best butter burgers you've ever tried.

Cinder's Charcoal Grill | Appelton

A family-owned and operated restaurant that's so good they have two locations. Cinder's is a beloved community staple known for their epic butter burgers made fresh daily. French fry lovers take note: their fries are all you can eat.

Gosses at the Northwestern House | Sheboygan

A casual eatery with an old-fashioned railroad theme, Gosses is a small diner known for its steak sandwiches and, you guessed it, butter burgers. Here, they're served with grilled onions and they're simply delicious.

Kewpee Lunch | Racine

A restaurant that's been in business since the 1920s, you simply cannot go wrong when you take a visit to Kewpee. This retro diner serves everything from crinkle-cut fries to milkshakes and some of the best butter burgers Wisconsin has to offer.

Kopp's Frozen Custard | Greenfield

Most known for their creative frozen custard options, Kopp's also features some pretty amazing butter burgers that are absolutely massive. A food lover's paradise, Kopp's is a must-visit located just outside of Milwaukee.

Kroll's East | Green Bay

Iconic and historic, this Wisconsin institution has been around since 1945. A casual restaurant with a menu filled with classics like chili and cheese curds, Kroll's butter burger is known for its thin old fashioned 1/4 pound patties that are somehow still juicy and have a bit of char flavor. Be sure to order the homemade onion rings while you're here.

Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Q | Marinette

A retro fast food joint from the 1940s, a step inside Mickey's is like walking into a time capsule. Indulge in their delicious malts and sundaes and be sure to order their charcoal-grilled butter burger.

Solly's Grille | Milwaukee

An infamous Wisconsin staple, Solly's is credited as being the first to sell the butter burger and it is certainly a bucket-list-worthy restaurant. A giant sandwich filled with cheese, onions, multiple patties, and a generous portion of butter, Solly's burgers are served seared with a knife and topped with a fried onion ring. Get your camera ready because this burger is so iconic you're going to want to snap a pic.

Drift Inn | De Pere

A casual counter service restaurant with some pretty delicious food. If you're looking for real, authentic cooking, this place is it. From chili to butter burgers served at an unbeatable price, you won't regret a trip to Drift Inn.