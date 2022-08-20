These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.

Every year, the database releases a list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. They weigh things like affordability, quality of life, and job markets. These scores combine to make the Best Places For Families to Live, taking into consideration not only the cost of living and average annual salary, but also the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, and the area's overall access to top-notch health care.

Pennsylvania towns and cities are ranked using a report card grading system.

Houserville, PA Casey Smith/Unsplash

Coming in at number 5 is the town of Houserville, PA. This central Pennsylvania community has been recognized for it's outstanding public education system. This quiet neighborhood is desirable for families raising children and also scores an A+ in commuting times and housing availability.

Narberth, PA Ellie Hawthorne/Unsplash

Coming in at number 4 is the suburb of Narberth. This beautiful town contains tons of parks and playing fields and offers residents an urban-suburban mixed feel with plenty to do and see from nearby restaurants, bars, and shopping. The community has also been recognized for its highly rated public school system.

Devon, PA Paul Murdock/Unsplash

Third on the list was the suburb of Devon, another small community located just outside of Philadelphia, Devon is the perfect place for families with close access to top healthcare, job markets, and plenty to do.

Penn Wynne, PA Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

The second best place to raise a family was Penn Wynne. A suburb located just 30 minutes from downtown Philadelphia, Penn Wynne residents have access to the best of everything while still maintaining a small hometown feel. Besides convenience, Penn Wynne is exceptionally safe and ranks extremely high on public school education.

John Gorman/Unsplash

Coming in at the top of the list, the community of Chesterbrook has been voted the best place to raise a family in Pennsylvania. Home to just over 5,000 people, this town is recognized for its strong community ties, excellent school districts, proximity to Philadelphia, diversity, and exceptional health and fitness rates. The people living in Chesterbrook are highly educated, make over twice the national salary average, and are known to be friendly and nice.

To read more about all the different communities and cities located in Pennsylvania and to see where your town ranks on the list of best places to live, be sure to check out Niche's Pennsylvania database located here.