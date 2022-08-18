This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores.

Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.

Debasis Stepathy/Unsplash

This massive 250,000 square foot international market has locations in Fairfield and Cincinnati Ohio. Jungle Jims got its start in the 1970s as a small outdoor market. Owner, Jim Bonaminio slowly began to add more and more merchandise and became known as one of the friendliest places to shop and buy groceries. With much success, Jungle Jim's has expanded rapidly over the years and is now one of the most sought out grocery stores in the entire midwest.

Stephanie Lewison/Unsplash

Be sure to carve out several hours if you plan on visiting this unique market. Here, there are food displays from more than 70 different countries. You'll see insect lollipops, an 800-pound block of provolone cheese, and sodas from Japan. The food offered at Jungle Jim's is rare and you'll have a hard time finding it anywhere else in the United States.

Vanessa Morris/Unsplash

In addition to rows and rows of unique and familiar food, Jungle Jim's also features a ton of immersive experiences. Enjoy a beer along their tasting bar or take a walk through their brightly colored toy land, Jungle Jim's promises an experience that all ages can enjoy.

Harry Gillen/Unsplash

Before you leave be sure to head into their mini theater where you can watch a short film on Jungle Jim's inspiring story and how it came to be the awesome market that it is today.

Jungle Jim's is located at 5440 Dixie Hwy in Fairfield, Ohio 45014, and 4450 Eastgate South Drive

in Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. They're open every day of the week from 8 am until 10 pm.

Be sure to check out their official site for more information.