There's a Dog Festival Taking Place in New Jersey this Weekend and it is Epic

Dog lovers rejoice, there's a fun and exciting all-day event taking place this Saturday dedicated to dogs and their human parents. Known as Pupstock, this festival will feature everything from live music to peanut butter eating competitions and even a foam party. Keep reading to learn more.

Perry Peault/Unsplash

Pupstock was started back in 2018 as a festival made to mimic the popular Woodstock. With a slogan like peace, love, and dogs, Pupstock celebrates community and our favorite four-legged friends. This event will take place on Saturday, August 20th from 12 pm until 5 pm at the fairgrounds in Augusta, located in northwestern New Jersey.

Amy Lin/Unsplash

Events change every year but for 2022 we can expect an art and beach zone, a dog costume contest with cash prizes, a peanut butter eating contest, and a puppy foam party.

In addition to these fun and exciting events, Pupstock also aims to bring attention to dogs in need of love. The festival will feature an adoption area where you can meet some adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home.

Randall Eisley/Unsplash

For all the humans attending, there will be tons of food trucks, merchant vendors, live music from 3 different bands, and a beer tent.

To ensure a safe and clean environment for all, there are a few festival rules. No retractable leashes, toys, or spike collars will be allowed. All dogs must remain on leash and be able to provide a rabies tag or dog license. All dogs attending must also be neutered.

Pupstock/Unsplash

Tickets cost $15 in advance at $20 the day of. Parking is free. To learn more about this awesome festival and their schedule of events, be sure to check out their homepage here.

Address: The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd, Augusta, NJ 07822.