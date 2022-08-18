The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas Station

Anyone who has ever lived in Pennsylvania knows of the fierce rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa–and you likely have a strong opinion. Sometimes, however, you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.

Brandon Miller/Unsplash

That's what it feels like to pull up to the Sunoco Gas Station in Norristown. This looks like any ordinary gas station from the outside. But inside, you'll find one of the most amazing delis in the entire state. Joey D's on Main has been open since 2018 and his sandwiches have made headline news. So what's so special about these hoagies? Keep reading to learn more.

A suburb outside of Philadelphia, this area is flooded with amazing places to grab a good sandwich. You have to really be at the top of your game if you're going to garner any sort of recognition here–especially if your storefront is a gas station. But that's exactly what Joe has done.

Edan Cohen/Unsplash

Joey D's opens early at 4 am and their breakfast sandwiches are unbeatable. Gigantic and filled with everything from pork roll to ribeye steak, the options here are truly diverse. All breakfast sandwiches are served on a fresh roll or croissant.

Phil Turner/Unsplash

In addition to breakfast, Joey D's also specializes in lunch. These sandwiches are incredible. With options from cheesesteaks to specialty cheeseburgers, Joey's is known for their unique combinations. Some of their most popular menu items include their chicken cutlet topped with peppers and provolone cheese and their double cheeseburgers topped with bacon bbq and mushroom. Joey's uses only premium deli meats from Dietz and Watson. You simply have to try these sandwiches to understand just how delicious they are.

Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

If you're in a hurry, Joey D's also has premade sandwiches, zeps, salads, and soups ready to go. The environment here is always super friendly, clean, and enjoyable. Be sure to give this deli a visit if you're in the area.

Address: 1100 E Ridge Pike, Norristown, PA.