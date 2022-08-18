Feast on the World's Largest Pie at this Kentucky Fall Festival

Fall is finally almost here and there's nothing quite like it. From the foliage to the festivals, there is one in Kentucky that is unlike any other in the country. This is an event of epic proportions, keep reading to learn more about the Casey County Apple Festival.

Sam Hollenand/Unsplash

Located right in the middle of the state, the Casey County Apple Festival takes place in the town of Liberty, a small town home to about 2,000 residents. Liberty may be considered a sleepy town but this community very much comes alive in the month of September. Downtown streets are transformed into a lively place of fun and games, with parades, rides, and tons of street vendors.

Kevin Collins/Unsplash

The highlight of this festival however, is definitely the giant apple pie. Every year, this community comes together to cook up the world's largest, and it is a fantastic culinary feat.

John Baker/Unsplash

The pie contains 50 bushels of Granny Smith Apples, 250 lbs of sugar, 75 lbs of cornstarch, 15 lbs of butter, and 300 lbs of pastry. It is truly a team effort to construct this treat and often requires almost 12 hours of baking time to be ready to eat.

Ben Higgins/Unsplash

This record setting pie can serve up to 3,000 people and if you attend the Casey County Apple Festival you can certainly dig in. A tradition that has brought together a community for decades–this is about as wholesome and tasty as it gets.

The Casey County Apple Festival will take place this year from Thursday, September 22nd until Saturday, September 24th.

Address: 137 Court House Square, Liberty, KY 42539.



