This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.

Raymond Paul/Unsplash

This train ride's main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of Upstate New York's gorgeous natural landscape. This journey will take you past mountains, valleys filled with wildflowers, and lakes, keep reading to learn more.

Carl Bush/Unsplash

The Adirondack Railway was created to provide a unique and memorable experience from the Mohawk Valley in Utica to the northern Adirondacks, traveling through a region that cannot be seen any other way. Today, the railway is operated by The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society. They aim to provide an immersive and educational experience for all of their visitors through preservation efforts that help to restore relics of the past like old train stations and railtracks.

Utica Union Station Emma Smith/Unsplash

There are many different excursions to explore along the Adirondack Railroad. In the summer months, a dinner train will take you from Utica’s historic Union Station to Remsen. A decadent 5-course meal is provided.

A beer and wine train is also available in the Spring, Summer, and Fall months. A local favorite, this ride is 2 and a half hours long and begins at Utica’s Union Station north and follows the rails all the way to Remsen Station. This relaxing train ride will take you past the scenic countryside and provides for a very relaxing evening.

Ben Higgins/Unsplash

In the winter, these historic train cars transform into a magical Polar Express ride complete with a visit from Santa. Passengers are encouraged to arrive cozy in pajamas and are offered hot cocoa, cookies, and a souvenir mug.

Lainie Smith/Unsplash

No matter which experience you choose, the Adirondack Railroad offers an unforgettable train ride packed with stunning views. To learn more about each excursion, be sure to visit their official site here.