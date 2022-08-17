This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy

There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.

There is one Indiana fresh food market in particular however that truly stands out from the rest. Located in between Indianapolis and Kokomo, you'll find a charming mom-and-pop-owned grocery store that is infamous for its delicious baked goods. Keep reading to learn more.

Amy Silver/Unsplash

Wilson Farm Market may look like just another ordinary store but don't be fooled–this is a food lover's paradise. Everything at Wilson's is fresh, authentic, and most of all delicious.

Stacey Abraham/Unsplash

Weave throughout the many aisles of straight from the farm produce before making your way to their glass-covered case bakery. Here, you'll find one of their most beloved items. The fry pie. A deep-fried pie crust filled with fresh fruit and topped with sweet icing. These treats are simply amazing.

Kristen Werth/Unsplash

If pies aren't particularly your thing, do not worry. Wilson's offers a wide variety of other delicious baked goods from giant cookies to donuts, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and buckets filled with old-fashioned candy.

Sam Hill/Unsplash

Sweets are not the only thing to look forward to here. Wilson's is also known for their amazing comfort food. If you're searching for food that tastes like it came straight from grandma's kitchen, this is the place. Creamy mac and cheese, seasoned and crispy fried chicken, and fresh green beans, Wilson's has absolutely everything you need for a wonderful home-cooked meal.

Wilson Farm Market is located at 1720 E 256th St, Arcadia, IN 46030. They're open every day of the week from 9 am until 6 pm. Be sure to give their official Facebook page a follow for food announcements and updates.