8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die

Travel Maven

Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.

Brennan's Fish House | Grand River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEuu6_0hKe8zBE00
Joey Bernhardt/Unsplash

A nautically themed restaurant situated right on the water, Brennan's is known for serving every classic seafood dish you can think of. Best of all, everything on the menu here always tastes fresh. Their most popular item is the walleye. A big piece of fried fish served with a generous side of fries and coleslaw, you won't leave Brennan's hungry.

DeMore's Offshore Bar and Grill | Sandusky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jbBq_0hKe8zBE00
Marissa McCann/Unsplash

A casual wood-paneled bar and grill offering everything from steak to seafood. Everything at DeMore's tastes fresh and delicious, they're most known for their casual laid back environment, great selection of beers, and amazing fried fish plates.

Dockers Waterfront | Kelleys Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuU8s_0hKe8zBE00
Lisa Mellow/Unsplash

A lively restaurant with a gorgeous view, Dockers is a summertime staple. Come at sunset and enjoy a drink and some delicious seafood outside on their patio. They are most known for their crab cakes and lobster bisque.

Dock's Beach House Restaurant | Port Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fjZn_0hKe8zBE00
Olivia Renner/Unsplash

A colorful restaurant with a laid-back tiki bar vibe, Dock's features live entertainment and plenty of outdoor seating. There are so many excellent seafood dishes on this menu–from fresh sushi to fried shrimp po-boy.

Fairport Family Restaurant | Fairport Harbor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDxw0_0hKe8zBE00
Whitney Clarke/Unsplash

A cozy American restaurant known for its outstanding food, Fairport is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is a go-to restaurant for comfort food and you'll find all the classics on their menu from burgers to fresh seafood served with a side of veggies and a baked potato.

Jolly Roger's Seafood House | Port Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJhLz_0hKe8zBE00
Emily Twohill/Unsplash

This super popular restaurant is often regarded as having some of the very best seafood in the state. Try their fried perch or walleye platters and be sure to try their onion rings–you won't regret it.

Pier W | Lakewood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2e38_0hKe8zBE00
Frank Yako/Unsplash

A landmark restaurant known for its upscale, modern dining, Pier W features unparalleled lake views and a sleek blue-lit bar space. Perfect for brunch or dinner, this menu is filled with absolutely delicious plates from scallops to lobster pasta. If you're a seafood lover, you simply have to try this restaurant.

Omar's Seafood and Grill | Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3117vr_0hKe8zBE00
Owen Hughes/Unsplash

A counter-serve joint that's been around for decades, Omar's offers delicious seafood in generous proportions. Popular menu items include their catfish dinner, fries, and scampi.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ohio# restaurants# seafood# food# fish

Comments / 2

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
45430 followers

More from Travel Maven

Tannersville, PA

This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster

Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Hinckley, IL

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.

Read full story
11 comments
Lambertville, NJ

This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
7 comments
Princeton, NJ

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.

Read full story
4 comments

Visit The World's Largest Wizard of Oz Festival in North Carolina

There is no denying that the Wizard of Oz is one of the greatest movies of all time. From the lovable characters to the intriguing storyline and imaginative scenery, this movie is an absolute classic.

Read full story
31 comments
Sigel, PA

There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing

A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
30 comments
Phillipsburg, MO

Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri

There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.

Read full story
8 comments
Woodstown, NJ

This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Wisconsin State

These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin

If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.

Read full story
12 comments
Erie, PA

This Sunset Dinner Cruise is the Ultimate Pennsylvania Day Trip

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to take in all the beauty of the outdoors this summer, look no further than this wonderful Lake Erie Cruise. This historic riverboat will take you through the scenic landscape of Erie Pennsylvania, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Alexandria, VA

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.

Read full story
23 comments
Akron, OH

Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of Trees

There's something so relaxing about wandering through nature. Being surrounded by fresh air and gorgeous trees is a wonderful way to spend the day in the summertime and Ohio is filled with some pretty amazing state parks and forests.

Read full story
4 comments
Long Branch, NJ

There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New Jersey

It's no secret that we absolutely love our pets here in New Jersey. From our long list of dog parks to dog-friendly bars and restaurants–we’re pretty accommodating to our furry friends. And for those looking to show their pets some extra love this weekend, there's a new dog cafe located down the shore and you're going to want to check it out.

Read full story
2 comments
Raynham, MA

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.

Read full story
20 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
33 comments
Augusta, GA

There's a Dog Festival Taking Place in New Jersey this Weekend and it is Epic

Dog lovers rejoice, there's a fun and exciting all-day event taking place this Saturday dedicated to dogs and their human parents. Known as Pupstock, this festival will feature everything from live music to peanut butter eating competitions and even a foam party. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntsville, AL

The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number One

Every year, The U.S. News and World Report compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 150 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable. The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.

Read full story
7 comments
Norristown, PA

The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas Station

Anyone who has ever lived in Pennsylvania knows of the fierce rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa–and you likely have a strong opinion. Sometimes, however, you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.

Read full story
25 comments
Liberty, KY

Feast on the World's Largest Pie at this Kentucky Fall Festival

Fall is finally almost here and there's nothing quite like it. From the foliage to the festivals, there is one in Kentucky that is unlike any other in the country. This is an event of epic proportions, keep reading to learn more about the Casey County Apple Festival.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy