8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die

Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.

Brennan's Fish House | Grand River

A nautically themed restaurant situated right on the water, Brennan's is known for serving every classic seafood dish you can think of. Best of all, everything on the menu here always tastes fresh. Their most popular item is the walleye. A big piece of fried fish served with a generous side of fries and coleslaw, you won't leave Brennan's hungry.

DeMore's Offshore Bar and Grill | Sandusky

A casual wood-paneled bar and grill offering everything from steak to seafood. Everything at DeMore's tastes fresh and delicious, they're most known for their casual laid back environment, great selection of beers, and amazing fried fish plates.

Dockers Waterfront | Kelleys Island

A lively restaurant with a gorgeous view, Dockers is a summertime staple. Come at sunset and enjoy a drink and some delicious seafood outside on their patio. They are most known for their crab cakes and lobster bisque.

Dock's Beach House Restaurant | Port Clinton

A colorful restaurant with a laid-back tiki bar vibe, Dock's features live entertainment and plenty of outdoor seating. There are so many excellent seafood dishes on this menu–from fresh sushi to fried shrimp po-boy.

Fairport Family Restaurant | Fairport Harbor

A cozy American restaurant known for its outstanding food, Fairport is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is a go-to restaurant for comfort food and you'll find all the classics on their menu from burgers to fresh seafood served with a side of veggies and a baked potato.

Jolly Roger's Seafood House | Port Clinton

This super popular restaurant is often regarded as having some of the very best seafood in the state. Try their fried perch or walleye platters and be sure to try their onion rings–you won't regret it.

Pier W | Lakewood

A landmark restaurant known for its upscale, modern dining, Pier W features unparalleled lake views and a sleek blue-lit bar space. Perfect for brunch or dinner, this menu is filled with absolutely delicious plates from scallops to lobster pasta. If you're a seafood lover, you simply have to try this restaurant.

Omar's Seafood and Grill | Cleveland

A counter-serve joint that's been around for decades, Omar's offers delicious seafood in generous proportions. Popular menu items include their catfish dinner, fries, and scampi.