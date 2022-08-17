7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.

Caenen Castle | Shawnee

Amy Weiner/Unsplash

Home to a popular restaurant and winery that opened in 2020, you can finally venture inside this beautiful castle after years of vacancy. Inside you'll find stone exposed walls and medieval inspired lanterns. There is also a gorgeous outdoor terrace here lined with a wrought iron fence and covered in string lights so you can eat and drink outside and feel as if you are in a real life fairytale.

Castle Tea Room | Lawerence

Kaitlyn B./Unpslash

This restored castle can host events of up to 150 people in their stunning banquet rooms and outdoor patio space. But even if you don't go inside, simply marveling at the intricate architectural work that went into constructing this castle is fascinating.

Cray Castle | Atchinson

Eva Wang/Unsplash

A stunning castle built during the Victorian era, Cray is home to an antique filled museum that offers guided tours. A must visit if you're into history, you can walk around this castle and feel as if you ventured back in time. Cray open from every Thursday through Saturday.

Coronado Heights Castle | Lindsborg

Matt Levy/Unsplash

The alleged place where Francisco Vásquez de Coronado gave up his search for the seven cities of gold and returned to Mexico, this historic relic is located atop a hill in the town of Lindsborg. Today, this abandoned castle sits inside a state park complete with picnic tables, grills, and miles of hiking trails.

Matrot Castle | Topeka

Seth Green/Unsplash

A Normandy-style castle that was once home to a winery, Matrot features an outdoor terrace, picnic tables, and even a knight in shinning armor statue. It is unfortunately closed to the public might may reopen in the future.

Nichols Hall | Manhattan

Howard Loughlin/Unsplash

One of the most gorgeous buildings on the Kansas State University Campus, Nichols Hall was originally built in 1911 and unfortunately suffered an interior fire in the 1960s. Nichols was rebuilt in 1985 but still maintains its historic beauty today.

Sauer Castle | Kansas City

Tim Dennison/Unsplash

A home built by a famed architect back in the 1800s, Sauer sits in abandoned ruin today. This fascinating castle has garnered much attention over the past several decades and many believe it to be haunted by the family that once lived there. You can visit the Sauer Castle today but the inside is closed to the public due to vandalism. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.