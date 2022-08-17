This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Julia Topp/Unsplash

Take Troyer's Home Pantry for example. This old-fashioned bakery is seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Step inside and you'll be transported to an Amish market with a homey feel. Troyer's is known for its insanely good home-cooked pies made from scratch. Keep reading to learn more.

Mike Kinne/Unsplash

Open for more than 40 years, Troyer's got its start in the early 1960s by local farmers, Abe and Sarah Troyer. As the business grew, Abe developed a unique business structure that allowed him to help people throughout the community by making them business partners with a 100% profit-sharing pay system. That way, workers weren't just hired as low-wage employees; they were partnered into the family.

Maya Ciciero/Unsplash

Today, Troyer's has grown into a successful bakery with locations in both Apple Creek and Wooster both in Wayne County. They are known for their incredible cinnamon rolls, cakes, cookies, donuts, and of course, pies.

Gregory Connors/Unsplash

From classics like cherry and apple to chocolate peanut butter, there are over 20 pie varieties here and you're going to want to try them all. One of the most popular is their strawberry pie. A seasonal flavor with a perfect graham cracker crust and fresh delicious strawberries, you simply cannot go wrong with this option.

Whole pies range from $9.25 to $11.25. Be sure to give their official Facebook page a follow so you can keep up to date with various discounts offered.

Max Enwright/Unsplash

Troyer's Home Pantry is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 am until 6 pm on weekdays and 7 am until 5 pm on Saturday.

Address: 668 W. Main St., Apple Creek, Ohio 44606. & 319 E. North St, Wooster, OH 44691.