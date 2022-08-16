This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.

Carol Simon/Unsplash

Fayette Historic State Park is located in the Upper Peninsula, nestled near the breathtaking waters of Big Bay de Noc. This Lake Michigan inlet is most known for its history and natural beauty.

Molly Culmo/Unsplash

A beloved stated park that visitors flock to for obvious reasons, Fayette boasts 700 stunning acres of green fields that contain an incredibly preserved historic village, harbor slips, and a secret beach with a rocky shoreline.

Cameron Nummelin/Unsplash

Known as Slag Beach, this hidden gem is often overlooked by visitors who come to explore the old buildings and abandoned structures of Fayette's historic townsite. Head past the former settlement down toward the waterfront and you'll spot this gorgeous secluded beach surrounded by rocks and a seriously scenic tree-covered landscape.

Amy Silver/Unsplash

Slag's quiet and rugged untouched beauty sets it apart from the other beaches that Michigan is known for. Time spent here makes for a relaxing experience, perfect for a picnic or mini water adventure.

Fayette Historic State Park is located at 4785 II Road in Garden, MI 49835, USA. For more information on this state park and camping opportunities, be sure to visit their official site located here.