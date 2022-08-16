The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densley populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered.

Maggie Lyons/Unsplash

If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.

Sam Hecht/Unsplash

This state park spans for nearly 4,500 acres and is considered one of New Jersey's least visited state forests, that means you'll have plenty of peace and quiet. A great place for fishing, hiking, and spending time outdoors, Jenny Jump is home to a decent sized pond and a gorgeous mountain ridge trail that leads to a stunning 1,090 foot high overlook where you can take in sweeping views of the Delaware Water Gap.

Emilio Vestez/Unsplash

There is so much to explore within the trails of this park. Dotted with wildlife, streams, unique rock formations, and even a cave, time spent wandering the forest here is truly an unforgettable experience.

Camping at Jenny Jump provides for a decently isolated setting. The campgrounds here are spread out and hardly ever crowded. Camp sites come complete with fire rings, picnic tables, and pit toilets for a truly rustic experience. There are also shelter-style cabins available to rent.

Casey Dolan/Unsplash

If you're craving a bit of solitude and some time spent in nature, be sure to reserve a spot at Jenny Jump before the campground closes for the season on October 31st.

Jenny Jump State Forest is located at 330 State Park Rd in Hope, NJ 07844.