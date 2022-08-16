Elysburg, PA

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Travel Maven

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?

Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLH68_0hJ7FVhh00
Matt Lewis/Unsplash

Opened in 1926, Knoebels is family owned and operated. The park is located in the town of Elysburg, about 70 miles north of Harrisburg. This is one of the only amusement parks in the country that offers free admission, free parking, and free entertainment. Rides can be accessed by purchasing a pay-one-price or wristband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRu6Y_0hJ7FVhh00
Yolanda Hill/Unsplash

Spend the day on your favorite rides, zipping down waterslides, and indulging in your favorite goods – like dippin' dots. Then, fall asleep under the stars at the campground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7nXm_0hJ7FVhh00
Kevin Acosta/Unsplash

Knoebels offers camping at two campgrounds, Knoebels Campground and Lake Glory Campground. Knoebels Campground is just a short walk from the amusement park. Lake Glory is a short ride from the amusement park. A free shuttle is available to take you between the campground and the park. If you'd rather glamp, there are also cottages and a bed and breakfast just a mile from the amusement park. Basic campsites cost $62 a night while cabins cost $165 a night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VROke_0hJ7FVhh00
Mark Papke/Unsplash

Fun for the whole family–dogs included, a trip to Knoebels is truly a memorable experience whether you decide to spend the night or not. The park is open every day in the summer until Labor Day. In the fall, the park is open every weekend for Halloween-themed fright nights. In the month of December, the park is open every day for its spectacular Christmas celebration.

Address: 391 Knoebels Blvd, Elysburg, PA 17824.

# pennsylvania# things to do# family fun# amusement park# attractions

