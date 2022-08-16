This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Made In The USA General Store is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.

Located in the southwestern city of Branson Missouri, this hidden gem general store spans 5,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of goods. You can find everything here, from souvenirs and toys to food and home decor.

Take a step inside this store and you'll immediately be transported back to your childhood. From the old wooden shelves to the laid-back and homey atmosphere, everything about Made In The USA feels like a good old-fashioned relic of a past America.

From toys made out of recycled milk jugs to handcrafted artisan goods, Made In The USA sells some truly special products that are perfect if you're looking to give a gift that's unique and out of the ordinary. The store also specializes in merchandise that is unique to Missouri. You'll notice Route 66 themed puzzles and toys, homemade Amish jams and popcorn, and of course, Branson branded sweatshirts and tee shirts.

One of the best things about Made In The USA is that the shop owner is super friendly and knowledgeable about every product that's stocked on the shelves. If you ever have a question or want to learn more about how the product was made and the company it comes from, the owner and staff are always happy to provide all the answers.

Made In The USA General Store is located at 4270 Gretna Rd in Branson, MO 65616. They're open every day of the week from 9:30 am until 7 pm and on Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm.