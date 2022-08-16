Branson, MO

This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made Products

Travel Maven

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Made In The USA General Store is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZoeS_0hJ4j7HX00
Bob Sager/Unsplash

Located in the southwestern city of Branson Missouri, this hidden gem general store spans 5,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of goods. You can find everything here, from souvenirs and toys to food and home decor.

Take a step inside this store and you'll immediately be transported back to your childhood. From the old wooden shelves to the laid-back and homey atmosphere, everything about Made In The USA feels like a good old-fashioned relic of a past America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWfwh_0hJ4j7HX00
Marie Andrews/Unsplash

From toys made out of recycled milk jugs to handcrafted artisan goods, Made In The USA sells some truly special products that are perfect if you're looking to give a gift that's unique and out of the ordinary. The store also specializes in merchandise that is unique to Missouri. You'll notice Route 66 themed puzzles and toys, homemade Amish jams and popcorn, and of course, Branson branded sweatshirts and tee shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh2aW_0hJ4j7HX00
Derek Williams/Unsplash

One of the best things about Made In The USA is that the shop owner is super friendly and knowledgeable about every product that's stocked on the shelves. If you ever have a question or want to learn more about how the product was made and the company it comes from, the owner and staff are always happy to provide all the answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noP03_0hJ4j7HX00
Dan Morrison/Unsplash

Made In The USA General Store is located at 4270 Gretna Rd in Branson, MO 65616. They're open every day of the week from 9:30 am until 7 pm and on Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# missouri# shopping# lifestyle# hidden gems# things to do

Comments / 11

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
44085 followers

More from Travel Maven

Erie, PA

This Sunset Dinner Cruise is the Ultimate Pennsylvania Day Trip

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to take in all the beauty of the outdoors this summer, look no further than this wonderful Lake Erie Cruise. This historic riverboat will take you through the scenic landscape of Erie Pennsylvania, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Alexandria, VA

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.

Read full story
11 comments
Akron, OH

Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of Trees

There's something so relaxing about wandering through nature. Being surrounded by fresh air and gorgeous trees is a wonderful way to spend the day in the summertime and Ohio is filled with some pretty amazing state parks and forests.

Read full story
2 comments
Long Branch, NJ

There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New Jersey

It's no secret that we absolutely love our pets here in New Jersey. From our long list of dog parks to dog-friendly bars and restaurants–we’re pretty accommodating to our furry friends. And for those looking to show their pets some extra love this weekend, there's a new dog cafe located down the shore and you're going to want to check it out.

Read full story
1 comments
Raynham, MA

This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.

Read full story
4 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments
Augusta, GA

There's a Dog Festival Taking Place in New Jersey this Weekend and it is Epic

Dog lovers rejoice, there's a fun and exciting all-day event taking place this Saturday dedicated to dogs and their human parents. Known as Pupstock, this festival will feature everything from live music to peanut butter eating competitions and even a foam party. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Huntsville, AL

The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number One

Every year, The U.S. News and World Report compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 150 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable. The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.

Read full story
7 comments
Norristown, PA

The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas Station

Anyone who has ever lived in Pennsylvania knows of the fierce rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa–and you likely have a strong opinion. Sometimes, however, you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.

Read full story
18 comments
Liberty, KY

Feast on the World's Largest Pie at this Kentucky Fall Festival

Fall is finally almost here and there's nothing quite like it. From the foliage to the festivals, there is one in Kentucky that is unlike any other in the country. This is an event of epic proportions, keep reading to learn more about the Casey County Apple Festival.

Read full story
8 comments
Utica, NY

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.

Read full story
12 comments
Arcadia, IN

This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy

There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You Die

Amazing seafood may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the state of Ohio but thanks to its many miles of coastline along the shores of Lake Erie, the Buckeye State is actually home to quite a few seafood restaurants that serve up everything from fish tacos to crab legs. Here are 10 of our coastal favorites, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas State

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.

Read full story
6 comments
Wooster, OH

This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio

Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia State

Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains

Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.

Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.

Read full story
6 comments

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densley populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.

Read full story
3 comments
Elysburg, PA

You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in Pennsylvania

Summer isn't over yet, and what better way to celebrate the last remaining weeks of warmer weather than a camping trip at one of the most exciting campgrounds in the state?. Growing up, we never wanted a day at the amusement park to end. At Knoebels Amusement Resort, it doesn't have to. Complete with roller coasters, a water park, arcade, tons of rides, and it's very own campground, this amusement park is a real treat. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy