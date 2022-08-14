This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this 100,000-square-foot antique mall that's home to over 200 unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Eva Chen/Unsplash

Warehouse One Antiques is set inside a historic factory that operated from 1880 until 1932. Known as the Sligh Furniture Facotry, a trip to this antique store will immediately immerse you in history. You'll find Warehouse One Antiques in the city of Grand Rapids, conveniently located near the Greyhound Bus Station, City Bus Line, and the Amtrak Station.

Gayle Knowles/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, multi-floor building that's clean and well organized. Century Antiques and Lost & Found Treasures can also be found within this space. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables.

Cris Dornbusch/Unsplash

Warehouse One is also filled with nostalgia-inducing displays including their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past. One of the most interesting display cases found here actually features children's books from the early 20th century.

Jason Pischke/Unsplash

A trip to Warehouse One Antiques is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Warehouse One is open every day of the week from 10 am until 6 pm and from 12 pm until 5 pm on Sundays. The store is located at 449 Century Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

The premises features plenty of free parking and restrooms available on-site.