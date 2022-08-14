Avon, OH

This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country

Travel Maven

It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTnDx_0hGkn5db00
Carly Young/Unsplash

Thanks to Ohio's booming agriculture business, there is no shortage of gorgeous sunflower fields here. From small trails located on farms to fields that span across several acres, Ohio is filled with a variety of different sunflower patches but none are as big as Maria's Field of Hope in Avon, Ohio.

Nestled within a small community in Lorain County in Northern Ohio, Maria's Field of Hope is just a short drive away from Cleveland and Akron. The farm was planted in 2014 to honor those who have passed from childhood cancer and to gracefully call attention to the lack of funding for childhood cancer. Today, it is one of the largest and most beautiful sunflower fields in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2040bW_0hGkn5db00
Sarah Adams/Unsplash

The sunflower field at Maria's spans 23 acres and is filled with almost half a million sunflowers. Each year, the foundation hosts an epic Sunflower Soiree and Wine Festival.

Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope in Avon is expected to finish blooming in September just in time for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Once in bloom, the field is open everyday from sunrise to sundown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtGF1_0hGkn5db00
Tyler King/Unsplash

There is no fee to visit the fields, but the foundation does accept donations as they help bring more targeted, life-saving treatments to children battling deadly brain tumors. Anything purchased at their small gift shop or food truck will also be donated to research.

In addition to this field in Avon, Maria also operates a large field in the town of Sandusky, Ohio. That particular field is 8 acres and contains over 100,000 sunflowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRV0f_0hGkn5db00
Tory Williams/Unsplash

This incredible field offers endless opportunities for pictures and to spend time in nature, admiring the natural beauty of this earth and remembering the lives of children who were here for just a short time. As you walk through Maria's Field you'll notice signs that spell out phrases like "hope" and "to a cure." The field is filled with handwritten notes and prayers for those currently battling cancer.

Maria's Field is located at Jaycox Rd in Avon, OH 44011 and 1201 Cedar Point Dr in Sandusky, OH 44870. For more information on this wonderful foundation and donation resources, be sure to visit their official website here.

