5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.

These caverns contain some of the most beautiful natural landscapes and rock formations this state has to offer. Keep reading to find out more about these incredible Iowa caves and where you can find them.

Ice Cave at Bixby State Preserve | Edgewood

A cave that looks straight out of a fairytale, this hidden gem is actually an abandoned mine covered in moss and plants and surrounded by dense forest trees. The ice cave is located within a 184-acre preserve known as Bixby State Preserve and includes a trout stream, a small picnic area, and a few quiet, pleasant trails.

Crystal Lake Cave | Dubuque

A magical cave complex that offers guided tours as well as a gem and fossil mining area for kids, Crystal Lake Cave is filled with fascinating neon-lit passages, tunnels, and unique stalactite formations. Adult tickets cost $20 and kid tickets cost $8.

Decorah Cave | Decorah

One of the largest caves in the Midwest, this cave is open to the public but has unfortunately experienced rock movement that only allows visitors to step about 10 feet inside the cave before being met with a giant rock that prevents further exploration. This cave is still certainly worth the trip, especially in the summer as a glacier sits on top of it making for an incredibly cool place to relax in the warmer months.

Maquoketa Caves | Maquoketa

This state park is actually home to 13 different caves–some of which are easy to explore while others are better suited for serious adventurers who are comfortable crawling in tight spaces. Dance Hall Cave is the biggest cave here and safe to comfortably walk through. This area is surrounded by hills, lush forest trees, and miles of scenic hiking trails.

Spook Cave | McGregor

Discovered in the 1950s, this cave is a family-friendly destination that offers guided boat tours so you can explore the unique rock formations that lie inside. This fascinating cave is located on a campground complete with cabins and tons of things to do, making for the perfect weekend trip.