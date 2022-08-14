This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Kansas

Kansas is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous fried chicken sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Sunflower State.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.

Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Trevor Wallace/Unsplash

Sugar Creek Country Store is one of those places. Hidden in the middle of seemingly nowhere, this idyllic general store and restaurant is located 30 minutes west of Topeka in the charming old-fashioned town of Saint Marys.

You may think you've taken a step back in time when you enter Sugar Creek but it was in fact opened as recently as 2016. Filled with nuts, spices, jams, and vegan baking products, this grocery store is stocked with all kinds of delicious and organic treats.

Derek Williams/Unsplash

The real star of the show here however is their incredible deli. Designed to emulate the popular delicatessens of New York City, this is one sandwich counter you're going to want to experience.

There are over 15 sandwich specialties offered here. From Reubens to paninnis, the sandwiches here are served super fresh and piled high with toppings.

Julia Kelley/Unsplash

Stick to the classics like grilled cheese and the turkey club or opt for something more out of the box like their jalapeno popper sandwich that's filled with bacon, cream cheese, cheddar, and jalapenos.

In addition to incredible deli sandwiches, Sugar Creek also sells soups, sides, and baked goods. Pair your sandwich with a delicious homemade cookie or turnover and you've got the ultimate comfort food meal.

Greg Forester/Unsplash

Sugar Creek is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 6:30 am until 7 pm. Their address is 505 W Bertrand Ave in St Marys, KS 66536.