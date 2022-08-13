This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered.

Sam Hollenand/Unsplash

If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.

Egg Harbor Township is located along New Jersey's southern coast just outside of Atlantic City. An inland community, Egg Harbor is home to several different types of waters from the bay to fishing ponds and creeks.

The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve is a pristine sanctuary containing a lake surrounded by forest. A true hidden gem, this area hardly ever gets crowded meaning you may have this entire area to yourself.

Cara Pultz/Unsplash

The reserve is home to 6 different trails, all of which can be accessed by the preserve's parking lot located at 318 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. The trails here will take you through the quiet forest, past marshes, and out onto lakeside sand.

The Nature Reserve Loop is approximately 1.6 miles long. A short and easy hike, it should take less than an hour to walk.

Olga Coiro/Unsplash

Along this hike, you'll pass a stunning overlook that gives you some pretty incredible views of the hidden beach you're about to discover. Walk down the sand dunes here and you'll find yourself surrounded by nothing other than tall forest trees, sand, and water.

This 45-acre man-made lake is fed by subterranean springs and varies in depth up to 20 ft. There are five small islands scattered throughout that create picturesque scenery as well as a buffer for three vernal ponds.

Linda Maverick/Unsplash

A terrific spot to relax, have a picnic, kayak, or fish, this lake is populated by an abundance of bass that may be fished from the shoreline.

This quiet spot will take you worlds away from the noisy overcrowded beaches along the Jersey Shore.

The town of Egg Harbor has big plans for this area. They hope to eventually install picnic tables, benches, a gazebo, and an observation deck as well as an eco-friendly outdoor fitness system complete with workout stations placed throughout the trails.

To learn more about the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, be sure to check their official site out here. The area is open daily from sunrise to sunset.