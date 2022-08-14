Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.

Depending on where you live you probably already have an opinion on which U.S. cities serve up the best slices. From New York City to Chicago, Ohio probably isn't the first state that comes to mind when you think of pizza, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Craig Detels/Unsplash

Take the town of Mansfield for instance, home to several amazing pizza joints, this mid-size city is well on its way to becoming America's new pizza mecca. Keep reading to learn more.

There are some outstanding pizza parlors here that are unique, innovative, and most of all, delicious. If you're looking for the charm that comes with an old family-owned establishment, look no further than Leaning Tower of Pizza. Covered in vintage murals from the outside and cool, old-school posters and arcade games from the 1970s and 1980s on the inside, this quirky counter-serve pizzeria is a must-visit. Their pizzas are cooked to perfection in their authentic brick oven and Leaning Tower is also known to have some of the best subs around.

Russel Grant/Unsplash

If you're looking for something a little out of the ordinary, be sure to check out Two Cousins Pizza. This community staple is known for its fun specialty pies and amazing stromboli. Popular options include the Cheeseburger Pizza, Meat Lovers Pie, and the Cheesy Cheese, a pie with extra scoops of mozzarella topped with provolone, cheddar cheese, and parmesan.

Randy McNeel/Unsplash

A third Mansfield option includes the infamous Deschner's. A low-key spot most known for its mouthwatering slices topped to the absolute maximum. Some customers claim it is the heaviest pizza they've ever had so be sure to arrive at Deschner's hungry. This mom-and-pop shop sells everything from chicken wings and potato wedges to groceries and alcohol.

Gregg Harlow/Burst

There are so many amazing pizza options in the city of Mansfield, you could easily spend the entire day touring them all. Some other honorable mentions include Clara's, Marco's, Southside, and Besta Fasta.

Have you ever tried any of these pizza spots? Do you think this city in Ohio has a shot at becoming the next pizza capital? If you agree or disagree, be sure to let us know in the comments below.