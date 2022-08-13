One of the Best Wineries in Pennsylvania Can Be Found Inside a Castle

You may not think of castles when thinking of Pennsylvania but the Keystone State is home to its fair share of majestic beauties. From the medieval style Fonthill Castle in the east to the historic brick Nemacolin Castle in the west, there are so many gorgeous gems just waiting to be explored.

The Sand Castle Winery is one of those places. Nestled in the small town of Erwinna in eastern PA, this winery is just a short drive away from New Jersey and New York.

Built in 1974, The Sand Castle combines both European and American traditions to create a stunning exterior and world-class, premium wine. This 21,000 square foot castle features a beautiful vineyard terrace, a second-floor Grand Hall, an expansive indoor tasting room, and a 7,000-square-foot wine cellar. You could easily spend the entire day admiring all the beauty this castle has to offer.

All of the wine at Sand Castle is made exclusively from the grapes grown on the property. The castle overlooks 72 acres of stunning vinifera grape vines surrounded by the rolling hills of the Delaware River Valley, making for a gorgeous picturesque background.

Be sure to check out one of the winery's daily wine tastings if you decide to visit. This hour-long educational experience includes a sampling of 12 different estate-grown wines and is offered every hour on hour from 12 pm until 3 pm.

The Sand Castle Winery is also known to host several amazing festivals throughout the year. The months of August through December will be jam-packed with fun events from a Polish American Festival to an Apple Harvest. Be sure to check out the winery's calendar for a full list of upcoming festivals for 2022.

Sand Castle is open every day from 11 am until 5 pm.

Address: 755 River Rd, Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920, United States