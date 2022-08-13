This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.

This train ride's main purpose is to provide its riders with an incredible tour of Missouri's stunning Ozark region. This journey will take you past mountains, under waterfalls, and through the scenic countryside, keep reading to learn more.

Nick Deimling/Unsplash

Your journey will begin at the historic train depot in the town of Branson, Missouri. Built in 1905, this depot contains a gift shop and is surrounded by the charming downtown area of Branson.

Hillary Egan/Unsplash

Each train travels 40 miles and explores territory inaccessible by automobile and offers views that are unattainable by any other means of transportation. Depending on freight traffic, your train will travel either as north as Galena or as south as Arkansas. Each train comes equipped with a live narration, making for a fascinating and educational experience.

These vintage passenger trains have been restored and refurbished over time and offer giant glass dome windows to give you some pretty incredible panoramic views.

Branson Scenic Railway/Unsplash

Branson Scenic Railway offers guests a choice of different train experiences. In the daytime, you'll be able to soak in the natural sunlight along their daily roundtrip excursions. These tickets cost under $30 a person. Come evening, the railway offers a dinner train that comes complete with a 4-course candlelit meal. These tickets cost $70 a person. Reservations and tickets must be made online in advance.

Branson Scenic Railway/Unsplash

Daytime excursions are offered from March to November and dinner trains are offered every Saturday, from April until October. In the wintertime, the Branson Scenic Railway transforms into a magical experience for kids and adults alike. Their Polar Express rides include hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carolers, and a special trip from Santa Claus.

Chelsea Hayward/Unsplash

To learn more about this scenic railway adventure, be sure to check out Branson's official site here for booking options and frequently asked questions.

Address: 206 E. MAIN, BRANSON, MO 65616.