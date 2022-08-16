This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New Jersey

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Chicken Galore in Woodbridge is one of those places. Opened in 1967, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's exterior boasts outdoor seating and vintage signage, on the inside you'll notice a no-frills service counter run by a few hard-working cooks.

The restaurant is known locally for its offbeat advertising and incredibly delicious fried chicken. Pressure-cooked with an immaculate crispy crust, you simply can't find chicken like this at other food chain restaurants.

In addition to fried chicken, Galore also offers salads, sandwiches that are stuffed to the brim, fried seafood, and tons of different sides that range from your standard corn on the cob to their infamous french fries covered in chili and cheese.

If you pay a visit to Chicken Galore be sure to also give their ribs a try. They are the second most popular menu item and are known to be some of the best in the area.

Although Woodbridge is the business's original location, they have since opened stores in Fair Lawn and Kearny, New Jersey.

If you're looking for an authentic, old-fashioned food establishment that has stood the test of time, be sure to try Chicken Galore. They are open from 10:30 am until 9 pm every day of the week.

Address: 354 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.