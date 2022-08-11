A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.

Assembly Line Buffet | Detroit

John Lewis/Unsplash

A modern upscale buffet located inside the MotorCity casino, this buffet has gotten rave reviews for its accommodating and friendly waitstaff and incredible offerings from prime rib to seafood. Open daily from 5 pm until 10 pm, Assembly Line's buffet costs just $35 a person.

Asian Buffet and Grill | Muskegon

Debasis Stepathy/Unsplash

A casual spot located within a shopping plaza, this buffet is the perfect spot to grab a bite while running errands. Asian Buffet and Grill offers Japanese and American cuisine and a Mongolian grill. Choose from tons of options from pizza and sushi to fries and ice cream. This buffet is offered at just $9.99 a person.

Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet | Mackinac Island

Cam Kelly/Unsplash

A gorgeous hotel with picturesque views, there's no place more stunning to experience an all-you-can-eat buffet than the Grand Hotel. Offered for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, this buffet includes fresh offerings from salads to seafood and a beautiful dessert display. Breakfast buffets are $49 a person while their grand luncheon buffet is $75 a person.

Habachi Buffet | Flint

Samantha Hurley/Burst

Known as the largest buffet in all of Michigan, you simply can't pass this place up. This restaurant is stylish and features a spacious dining area and multiple all-you-can-eat bars filled with Chinese, Japanese, and American offerings. Their lunch buffet is priced at $11.29 a person while their dinner buffet is priced at $15.49 a person. Walk into Habachi Buffet on your birthday and you'll even receive a meal completely for free.

Middleton Diner | Middleton

Jason Pischke/Unsplash

A cozy old-fashioned diner located in the center of the state, Middleton offers an excellent breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet with all the classics. From eggs and bacon to fried chicken and pies, Middleton is the place to head to if you're looking for a delicious comfort food meal. Their dinner buffet is offered at just $12.95 a person making this one of the most affordable buffets in the state.

Randy's Family Restaurant | Prudenville

Kevin Crawford/Unsplash

A popular buffet restaurant, Randy's is known for their clean and modern surrounds and incredible homemade food offerings. Weekends feature a breakfast buffet and excellent all-you-can-eat prime rib night for around just $20 a person.

Shwarma King | Kalamazoo

Taylor Thompson/Unsplash

An incredible buffet most known for its affordable buffet filled with Middle Eastern cuisine. Most loved for their popular garlic sauce, Shwarma is a must-visit if you're ever in Kalamazoo. Their lunch buffet is offered at just $11 a person.

World Buffet and Grill | Lansing

Faye Millton/Unsplash

A classic all-you-can-eat buffet offering everything from fresh seafood and sushi to pasta and soft serve ice cream, World Buffet is known for being one of the cleanest, and freshest buffets with wait staff constantly monitoring heat and refilling serving trays.