This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is Stunning

There's no better way to start your day than with a great cup of coffee. And while there are tons of coffee shops on every corner, some are simply cooler to hang out in than others.

Black Forest Kaffee Haus is one of those places. This German themed coffee shop is inspired by fairy tales like the Brothers Grimm. Located in downtown St. Louis, Black Forest offers an enchanting escape from city life.

From the outside, Black Forest stands prominetly on the corner of the block. A brick clad building complete with a vine covered outdoor patio wall and singage that's reminiscent of medieval times.

Inside, this charming shop features beautiful chandeliers, hanging greenery, fairytale mural covered walls, a knight and shining armor, and plenty of space to sit and relax.

You'll want to spend the entire day inside this magical environment. The shop even has a fully stocked bookshelf filled with classic fairytale stories.

Be sure to make a quick stop into the bathroom while you're here. Their gorgeous mural wall makes for an awesome mirror selfie opportunity.

Black Forest Kaffee specializes in delicious German treats. You'll find a menu offering everything from breakfast to lunch items. From breakfast sandwiches and bavarian pretzels to sweet desserts like strudels, muffins, and cake slices, there's something here for everyone.

The coffee at Black Forest is always fresh and options vary from espresso double shots for the serious coffee drinker to more fun options like mochas topped with whipped cream.

If you're ever in the area, be sure to give this out-of-the-ordinary coffee shop a try. Street parking is available and usually easy to find. A variety of different outdoor seating options are also available from the sidewalk to their small outdoor patio.

Black Forest Kaffee Haus is located at 2900 Sidney St, in St. Louis, MO. They are open Thursdays and Fridays from 7 am until 1 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am until 2 pm.