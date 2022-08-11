This New Jersey Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country

Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.

Helen Cranston/Unsplash

There is no shortage of gorgeous sunflower fields here in the Garden State, from small trails on farms to fields that span over 5 acres. New Jersey is filled with a variety of different sunflower patches but none are as big as Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge.

Holland Ridge/Unsplash

Nestled within a small community in Monmouth County in the central region of the state, Holland Ridge Farms is located 10 minutes down the road from Six Flags. The farm is home to a bakery, a food truck lineup, tulip fields, and the biggest sunflower field in the state.

The sunflower field at Holland Ridge spans dozens of acres and is filled with rows of u-pick sunflowers. Each year, the farm hosts a variety of different events starting in September.

Holland Ridge/Unsplash

These wildly popular two day festivals take place from Saturday until Sunday in the Fall and admission costs just $13. There are over 30 food trucks on site, farm animals, live music, tractor pulls, and endless photo opportunities.

The fields at Holland Ridge are filled with sunflowers of varying colors from bright yellow to red. You'll also notice tons of floral backdrops and unique signs that make for wonderful photo backgrounds. The farm even allows professional photographers at no extra cost.

Carly Spyre/Unsplash

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 86 Rues Rd, in Cream Ridge, NJ. Tickets for their fall flower festivals will go on sale at the beginning of September.