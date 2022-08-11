Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania

An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.

Kevin Crawford/Unsplash

Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre opened in 1934, just a year after the first-ever drive-in opened in New Jersey. Today, not much has changed. The theatre features some pretty cool vintage signage, a projection room, a large screen, restrooms, and a refreshment stand from the 1950s that sells everything from hotdogs and hamburgers to funnel cake and ice cream.

Lee Thompson/Unsplash

Still owned and operated by the Shankweiler family, this theatre is located in Orefield, just outside of Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania. The perfect place to head to for an affordable and fun night with friends and family, Shankweiler's is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the summer, and tickets are available at the box office which opens at 6:30 pm.

Tickets cost just $12 for adults and $8 for kids and include a double feature viewing which means you'll get to watch two movies, back to back while you're there. The movies change each week so be sure to check out their official site to see what movies will be playing.

Jessica Kline/Unsplash

For those who have never been, you'll need to bring a portable radio or use the one inside your car to tune to FM station 90.7 to hear the movie's audio. Their parking lot opens 2 and a half hours before the first movie starts so you'll have plenty of time to choose a good spot.