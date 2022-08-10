The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit

Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.

John Getty/Unsplash

Farm Sanctuary is located in the scenic town of Watkins Glen in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The sanctuary got its start in 1986 and at the time, was the only farm sanctuary in the world. Today it is owned and managed by a non-profit organization that also operates a small sanctuary farm in Acton, California.

Corrine Hayes/Unsplash

The volunteers who work here care for each animal individually and these happy critters are treated like kings and queens. There are options to take an hour-long guided tour of the property at several different times during the week and it is well worth it. The tour will take you along the beautiful and spacious green hills where animals roam freely.

Victor Brown/Unsplash

Tours are offered from May until October and begin at the Visitor Barn. Here, you'll meet your tour guide and learn more about Farm Sanctuary's mission. Throughout the tour, you'll get to meet some of the sanctuary's animals. The tour guide will provide you with tons of information regarding animal welfare, sustainability, and the benefits of a vegan diet.

Tours must be booked in advance and cost $15 for adults and $8 for children. Children under 3 are free.

Zoe Cardle/Unsplash

Some of the animals that you'll be able to pet include Norman the cow, sheep, goats, and even pigs.

The sanctuary also offers accommodations. Their cottages are located on-site and are a charming way to spend your night out on the field. They include a porch, a queen-size bed, futon, kitchenette, air conditioning, tv, and wifi.

Bill Wakeley/Unsplash

The Farm Sanctuary depends on donations to stay afloat. You can support them by making a trip to their gift shop, which sells tons of super cute items.

The Sanctuary is one-and-a-half hours southeast of Rochester and half an hour north of Elmira. Their address is listed as 3136 Aikens Road in Watkins Glen, NY but it is advised to follow the website's official driving directions as some GPS units will take you through unmarked seasonal roads that can get confusing.



