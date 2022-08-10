This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated

There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.

Nestled within the suburban communities of northern Indianapolis, this small city is known for its charming downtown area that contains countless restaurants, state-of-the-art buildings, and an arts and design district. With so much to see and do here, the city's Coxhall Gardens often remains overlooked. But trust us, you do not want to miss out on this stunning park. Keep reading to learn more.

John Baker/Unsplash

Coxhall Gardens spans 125 acres and contains a collection of perfectly curated flowers, greenery, a gorgeous lake, and so much more. Coxhall is so scenic that it is also a popular destination for weddings and photography.

Give yourself plenty of time to explore this park because it features a ton of different facilities. From a bike trail to fishing opportunities, a music pavilion, and paved walking paths, there is something fun for all ages and skill levels here.

Emma Parker/Burst

Open year-round, Coxhall Gardens is a fun place to visit any time of the year however it is the best in the warmer months when the pavilion opens up for free concerts and you can take a tour of the Coxhall Mansion.

Matt Lewis/Unsplash

If you're traveling to get here you could easily spend an entire day in the area and make it a day trip. The park is surrounded by a waterpark, winery, museums, art galleries, and so many fantastic places to dine.

Carmel Brian McGuckin/Unsplash

To learn more about this small slice of heaven hiding in Indiana, visit their official site here.

Address: 11677 Towne Rd, Carmel, IN 46032.