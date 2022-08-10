Carmel, IN

This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated

Travel Maven

There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.

Nestled within the suburban communities of northern Indianapolis, this small city is known for its charming downtown area that contains countless restaurants, state-of-the-art buildings, and an arts and design district. With so much to see and do here, the city's Coxhall Gardens often remains overlooked. But trust us, you do not want to miss out on this stunning park. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IT4v8_0hBvKA0C00
John Baker/Unsplash

Coxhall Gardens spans 125 acres and contains a collection of perfectly curated flowers, greenery, a gorgeous lake, and so much more. Coxhall is so scenic that it is also a popular destination for weddings and photography.

Give yourself plenty of time to explore this park because it features a ton of different facilities. From a bike trail to fishing opportunities, a music pavilion, and paved walking paths, there is something fun for all ages and skill levels here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jZ0l_0hBvKA0C00
Emma Parker/Burst

Open year-round, Coxhall Gardens is a fun place to visit any time of the year however it is the best in the warmer months when the pavilion opens up for free concerts and you can take a tour of the Coxhall Mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCZ7Q_0hBvKA0C00
Matt Lewis/Unsplash

If you're traveling to get here you could easily spend an entire day in the area and make it a day trip. The park is surrounded by a waterpark, winery, museums, art galleries, and so many fantastic places to dine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qo28F_0hBvKA0C00
CarmelBrian McGuckin/Unsplash

To learn more about this small slice of heaven hiding in Indiana, visit their official site here.

Address: 11677 Towne Rd, Carmel, IN 46032.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# indiana# things to do# outdoors# gardens# hidden gems

Comments / 3

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
42583 followers

More from Travel Maven

Wichita, KS

This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
9 comments
Watkins Glen, NY

The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit

Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend

The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Massachusetts State

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.

Read full story
6 comments
Cedar Lake, IN

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Paddle Past a Castle On This Epic Ohio Kayaking Adventure

Ohio is a scenic state filled with so many beautiful places to discover. If you're looking for an outdoor adventure packed with some seriously stunning views, be sure to check out this kayaking experience along the Little Miami River in southwest Ohio.

Read full story
7 comments
Greensburg, PA

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.

Read full story
37 comments
Chestertown, MD

A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland

Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.

Read full story
4 comments

This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country

During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?

Read full story
25 comments
Lakewood, CO

Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in Colorado

If you've never heard of an indoor slide park before, you are not alone. This new and innovative concept is the first and only park of its kind. This epic concept has finally opened its doors right here in Colorado, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Royal Oak, MI

The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Great Lakes State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our world so diverse, you will especially love this sizable exhibit that will take you on an Arctic adventure without ever having to leave the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
12 comments
Somerset County, NJ

This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.

Read full story
6 comments
Adamstown, PA

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Read full story
29 comments
Wooster, OH

One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail

Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.

Read full story
20 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Hoagies and Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.

Read full story
37 comments
Cumberland County, NJ

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey

Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.

Read full story
25 comments
Watertown, NY

New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.

Read full story
41 comments
Indiana State

This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America

Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.

Read full story
94 comments
Baltimore, MD

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.

Read full story
9 comments

There’s An Abandoned Submarine Museum in New Jersey and it is Fascinating

Most people are unaware of this decaying naval museum hiding within The Garden State. While there are many unexpected historic sites located within every corner of New Jersey, this museum is a fascinating treat, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy