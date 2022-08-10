There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend

The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.

LF/Unsplash

The Lights Lantern Festival is an event where people of all backgrounds and beliefs are encouraged to come together to experience a positive and unforgettable night. This magical celebration starts off with live music, delicious food truck vendors, and lots of dancing. This is truly a family-friendly affair that offers something for everyone.

The real show-stopping moment comes as night falls and the beautiful lanterns blaze to life. Some participants use the lantern release as a way to honor loved ones they may have lost. Some will write a list of their hopes and dreams for the future on their lanterns, while others will use it as a way of letting go of thoughts and memories from their past.

LF/Unsplash

The variation of significance this event has for different people is truly amazing. The most exciting moment of the festival is when these lanterns are ignited with torches and sent floating into the night sky. Filling the darkness with thousands of glowing lights, this is an absolutely surreal sight to behold and makes for a treasured lifelong memory.

Each lantern is 100% biodegradable and fire resistant. The festival also employs a thorough clean-up crew who gather the lanterns within 24 hours to dispose of them properly.

The Lights Lantern Festival makes its way throughout the U.S. by visiting several different cities a year. The festival will be in Ohio on this coming Saturday, August 13th at the Ohio Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds in Waynesville. This event starts at 4:30 pm and each guest receives a lantern as well as a marker to customize it however they wish. Tickets are still available to purchase on the event's official site located here.

Address: 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville, OH 45068.