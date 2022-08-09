One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.

Uncle John's Flea Market/Unsplash

Started in 1978, the market has remained one of the best places to buy, sell, and barter. Today, Uncle John's is known as one of the largest open markets in the state of Indiana and features nearly 400 different vendors.

The best part about this expansive market is that in addition to a sprawling outdoor farmer's market complete with plants, produce, and food trucks, Uncle John's also features a spacious indoor retail area.

Frank Hillson/Unsplash

This one-stop shop can be intimidating at first. The sheer size and diversity of products alone can be overwhelming. That's why we suggest giving yourself plenty of time to get lost and wander throughout the rows of vendors. We suggest beginning your journey outside by walking along the beautiful collection of plants where you'll be able to score amazing deals on all kinds of gardening merchandise and fresh-grown fruits and veggies.

You'll also notice a ton of outdoor activities for kids. From a bounce house to pony rides and tons of different food options. Some of the best food trucks in the state can be found at Uncle John's. The outdoor market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 5 am until 4 pm.

Courtney Adams/Unsplash

Adjacent to the outdoor section you'll find the massive indoor flea market. A bargain hunter's dream, you'll find everything here including clothing, furniture, cosmetics, toys, tools, jewelry, wallpaper, handmade items, and a ton of rare antique collectibles and vintage items. There are thousands of items available to browse and barter here. The indoor flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am until 4 pm.

Noemie Wurtz/Unsplash

By far one of the best things about Uncle John's Flea Market is just how quirky and unique each vendor here is. You'll quickly notice some rare finds you don't often see at other flea markets. From vendors specializing in horror movie merchandise to medieval weaponry like axes and swords, a visit to this flea market is always worth the trip.

Uncle John's Flea Market is located at 15205 Wicker Avenue Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303. Parking and entry are free, just be sure to arrive early to avoid traffic.