Paddle Past a Castle On This Epic Ohio Kayaking Adventure

Ohio is a scenic state filled with so many beautiful places to discover. If you're looking for an outdoor adventure packed with some seriously stunning views, be sure to check out this kayaking experience along the Little Miami River in southwest Ohio.

Your journey will begin at Loveland Canoe & Kayak where intrepid explorers will meet to have you checked in, fitted in life vests, and transported to the launch point at Carl Rahe Park.

This portion of the Little Miami River is serene and peaceful making for an excellent kayaking trip for beginners and seasoned pros alike. The water here is calm and not too deep.

Running parallel to the Loveland Bike Trail, this incredibly scenic route will take you past lush greenery, turtles, and the beautiful Loveland Castle.

About halfway through this 5-mile kayak trip, you'll be able to spot The Château Laroche, commonly referred to as the Loveland Castle by locals. This stunning estate looks as if it was transported from the British Isles. Built in 1920, this historic castle was designed to resemble the architecture from medieval times. Today, the castle remains open 7 days a week from 11 am until 5 pm. It doubles as a fascinating museum and gorgeous event venue.

Be sure to paddle by slowly as you pass this magnificent piece of architecture and be sure to bring a camera with you to snap a pic.

Loveland Canoe and Kayak costs $35 a person and trips usually last anywhere from 3 to 4 hours. Guests must book an online reservation in advance. To make your reservation, you can check out their calendar here.

Address: Loveland Canoe & Kayak, 174 Karl Brown Way, Loveland, OH 45140, USA.