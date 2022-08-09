This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.

Donut Chef is one of those places. Located just outside of Pittsburgh in the town of Greensburg, this small bakery is known for having some of the best donuts in the entire state. From quality to price point, this donut shop has gotten rave reviews. Keep reading to learn more.

Drive for about a half hour from downtown Pittsburgh and you'll come across Donut Chef-Brick Oven Bread, an old-fashioned bakery along William Penn Highway. Family-owned and operated for decades, this community staple is celebrated for its authentic, fresh, and non-corporatized environment. Take a step inside and you'll see for yourself just how busy this place can get on a weekend.

Glass cases highlight all of their delicious offerings. You'll find sweet rolls, cookies, danishes, cinnamon sticks, and of course, every kind of classic donut you can imagine– from French crullers to Boston creams.

In addition to sweet treats, Donut Chef is also known to serve some delicious coffee. Head there early and start your day off right. The bakery opens at 5 am sharp for all the early risers. It's been reported that by as early as 9:30 am on a weekend, half the donuts are already sold out.

If you're in Western Pennsylvania, be sure to give Donut Chef a try. They're located at 6922 US-22, in Greensburg, PA 15601. You can check out their official Facebook page here.