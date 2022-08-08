A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland

Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.

Ralph Koh/Unsplash

The Chestertown Harry Potter Festival is a two-day event taking place this year from Friday, October 14th until Saturday, October 15th.

Potterheads of all ages gather at the Garfield Center for the Arts decked out as their favorite witches, wizards, or magical creatures and stroll throughout downtown Chestertown.

This charming downtown area is filled with local shops showcasing tons of Harry Potter-themed merchandise and wizard-themed decor.

Felicia Spade/Unsplash

There will also be tons of vendor tents scattered throughout that feature fun handmade items and even butterbeer to keep you hydrated.

The festival will also offer tons of kid-friendly events from arts and crafts to photo opportunities that include riding a broomstick. Be sure to bring your camera because these attractions are seriously adorable.

Edan Cohen/Unsplash

For those looking for a bit of competition, the festival even hosts a Quidditch event where teams can play against each other. A super fun game for all ages, Quidditch events will vary in size and difficulty levels so both kids and adults will be able to enjoy.

Joey Pedras/Unsplash

Most activities and events at the festival are completely free. As of right now, their official website states that because some events are limited in space, a ticket will be required to purchase. All official ticket costs will be announced via their Facebook page, which you can check out here.