This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country

During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?

Travel + Leisure has made it easy for us to discern which lake is worth making a special trip for. The travel magazine has released a list of 12 of the Most Beautiful Lakes in The United States, and naturally, a lake from New York state has been mentioned.

Casey Nelson/Unsplash

So which lake is it? None other than the gorgeous Lake George in New York's vast Adirondack region. Surrounded by mountains and forests, this iconic lake has been a popular summer destination for centuries. Keep reading to learn more about why this lake is one of the best in the whole state.

Located in between Albany and Montreal, Lake George extends about 32 miles long and 3 to 4 miles wide. In the summer months, lake populations swell with visitors making this area a well-rounded and fun vacation community with tons of things to do and see.

George Watkins/Unplash

Toe-dippers and water lovers alike will relish the variety and quantity of sandy beaches offered here. For those who prefer to be on the water and not in it, boat cruises and boat rentals are available so you can explore the natural beauty of the lake without getting wet. Other popular water activities include white water rafting, jet skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

Hanna Stone/Unsplash

The waters in the Adirondack region are some of the cleanest in the whole country. Surrounded by sand, islands, and lush forest land, the beaches here are wonderfully scenic and range in size from small, quiet places to relax, to large, rowdy places where families gather to have fun. No matter what type of experience you are looking to have, this massive lake is sure to have it.

Bill Wakeley/Unsplash

If laying out in the sand admiring the natural beauty of the landscape simply isn't enough for you, this area is absolutely brimming with trails and parks to explore. Lake George is surrounded by rugged untouched land and one of the most popular trails to conquer here is the Buck Mountain Trail, a 3-mile hike through the Lake George Wild Forest that will lead you to the stunning Shelving Rock Falls.

To learn more about this beautiful lake and surrounding area, be sure to check out Lake George's official page for tourism here.