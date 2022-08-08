Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in Colorado

Lakewood, CO

If you've never heard of an indoor slide park before, you are not alone. This new and innovative concept is the first and only park of its kind. This epic concept has finally opened its doors right here in Colorado, keep reading to learn more.

Located inside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood, Slick City Action Park spans 40,000 square feet and features slides, air courts, a giant climbing structure, and other exciting surprises.

Built for all ages, the slides at Slick City vary in length and width. If you're looking for a more thrilling adventure, you can check out the 4-person race slides, the super fast and exhilarating launch slide, or the 25-foot tall bowl slide.

One of the most popular slides at Slick City is the Olympic-esque Berm Slide. This bright purple structure takes guests down several twists and turns at a high speed much like that of a giant luge track.

In addition to these adrenaline-packed slides, Slick City also offers smaller, more gentle slides for younger children. Their Soft Playground is designed specifically for kids aged 0 to 7 years old. It features obstacles and shorter slides that launch into super soft elements making it safe and fun.

Once you're done exploring all the different slides Slick City has to offer, be sure to check out their innovative air courts that allow guests to dunk, flip, and play ball like never before. Perfect for larger groups and guests of all ages, there are 3 different courts here to play on.

Slick City Action Park is open 7 days a week from the afternoons until the late evenings. On Saturdays, the park transforms into a glow zone from 9 pm until 11 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance and typically cost $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children.

Address: 14500 W Colfax Drive Suite 610, Lakewood, CO 80401.

