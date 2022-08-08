The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Great Lakes State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our world so diverse, you will especially love this sizable exhibit that will take you on an Arctic adventure without ever having to leave the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Noemie Wurtz/Unsplash

Known as the Arctic Ring of Life, this exhibit can be found within the Detroit Zoo. The zoo is home to 14 different habitats and features over 2,000 different animals. Spanning over 125 acres, the Detroit Zoo was actually the first zoo in the United States to feature bar-less habitats. It has since been regarded as an international leader in animal welfare, sustainability, and conservation.

For those intrigued by arctic creatures, bears, or animals that are endangered of becoming extinct, the Arctic Ring of Life makes for an incredible experience. In total, the area is comprised of 4 acres of space with both indoor and outdoor areas. The exhibit is home to a mother and daughter polar bear, and two rescued sea otters from California.

Adele Canelli/Unsplash

This state-of-the-art, interactive experience has been voted as one of the very best zoo exhibits in the United States. Here, guests will have the chance to come face to face with adorable polar bears and furry sea otters as they swim, play, and eat. It is truly a magical experience.

Katie Irving/Unsplash

One of the exhibit's most prominent features is the 70-foot-long Polar Passage. This glass tunnel winds throughout a spacious underwater environment where you can watch these gorgeous creatures swim and dive. The tunnel leads visitors to an “ice world” that passes through a frigid ice cave and finally leads out to an Exploration Station that contains additional indoor viewing.

Cynthia Watson/Unsplash

The Detroit Zoo is located at 8450 W 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak, Michigan. Open daily from 9 am until 5 pm, admission costs $19 for children and $23 for adults.