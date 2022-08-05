Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.

Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

The Maryland Zoo is a 135-acre park in the city of Baltimore. It is one of the oldest zoos in the entire country and over the years has expanded to include over 2,000 animals. Some notable exhibits include the African Safari Journey, The Northern Passage, a carousel, and a train ride.

On May 6th, the Dinosaur Forest opened for families and kids of all ages to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind experience will only be open until November 30th.

Flavio Shibata/Unsplash

Located within the heart of the zoo titled the Maryland Wilderness, this winding trail will walk you past life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs–some even spit out water.

These fully robotic creatures can move their heads, arms, and tails. It makes for some pretty fun and exciting interactions.

Emilia F/Unsplash

There are over 15 different dinosaurs throughout the exhibit. You'll learn lots about each species including how each creature moved, hunted, and reared their young.

This exhibit is open every day from 10 am until 4 pm. The last entry is at 3:45 pm. Due to the popularity of the exhibit, wait times are to be expected, especially on weekends.

Tickets vary in price from just a $5 add-on from zoo entry to $34 a person which includes zoo entry, dinosaur forest admission, and access to unlimited zoo rides. To purchase a ticket in advance, head to their official site here.

Maggie Lyons/Unsplash

Address: 1 Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217.