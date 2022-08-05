The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most Peaceful

With more than 70 state parks, there are tons of beautiful places to explore here in the Buckeye State. From scenic vistas and state forests to hidden waterfalls and stunning lakes, there is always something amazing to uncover in an Ohio state park.

Lainie Smith/Unsplash

If you've never heard of Quail Hollow State Park, you are not alone. Located in Hartville, this lesser-known state park doesn't attract nearly half as many visitors as Hocking Hills and Cuyahoga Valley making it quiet and peaceful. Keep reading to learn more.

Located in the northeastern area of the state just outside of Akron, you can find Quail Hollow in Stark County. The park spans over 700 acres and features rolling hills, marshes, scenic woodland trails, a lake, gardens, and a stunning historic manor.

Stewart House Helena Cruz/Unsplash

The former H.B. Stewart family home was built in the early 20th century. Today, it is used for community programs and events and houses a visitor center. Manor tours are also available where you'll be able to see 40 different rooms and the stunning outdoor lawns.

Stephanie Krist/Unsplash

The gardens at Quail Hollow are a serene collection of pathways that meander throughout the property. They guide visitors past flowers, gazebos, and historic stone fountains. The gardens offer plenty of benches so you can sit, relax, and take in all the gorgeous scenery.

Owen Hughes/Unsplash

Open year-round, this state park also offers over 10 miles of hiking trails that are a beautiful place to explore any time of the year. With 8 different trails each under 2 miles long, a day spent walking through this state park is filled with plenty of peace and quiet. You'll pass by miles of tall trees, ponds, streams, unique fauna and wildlife that call the forest home.

Camping in Quail Hollow is primitive and provides you with just the basic necessities for a true rustic outdoor experience. Each campground includes a fire ring, restrooms, and picnic tables.

Quail Hollow State Park is located at 13480 Congress Lake Avenue in Hartville, OH 44632. The park is open from 6 am until 11 pm daily and doesn't require a fee to enter.