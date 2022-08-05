This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this 40,000-square-foot antique mall that's home to over 225 unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Flavio Shibata/Unsplash

Paramount Antique Mall has 3 locations throughout Kansas, their largest space can be found in Wichita, on the western side of town by the airport. Open since 1999, Paramount has been a Kansas favorite for years and is an absolute must-visit for any and all antique lovers.

Ryan Sharpe/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, air-conditioned building that's clean and well organized. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include books and magazines from the 1940s, vintage toys, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables.

Andrea Galiffi/Unsplash

Paramount is absolutely brimming with nostalgia-inducing displays. Whether or not you enter with the intention of buying something, a walk through this collection of antiques is an experience in itself. Much like a museum, you'll notice many relics of the past many of which will take you straight back to your childhood.

Robin Field/Unsplash

If you're feeling particularly advantageous, you can also check out their other two locations, located in Augusta, about a 40-minute drive away, and their marketplace in downtown Wichita located close by to their largest location in West Wichita. Altogether, these 3 spaces total 97,000 square feet and feature over 350 vendors.

Paramount is open every day of the week and offers free wifi and a comfortable lounge complete with a TV and coffee, plus a spacious parking lot. The store is located at 13200 W Highway 54 (Kellogg)Wichita, KS 67235.