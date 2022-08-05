This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country

Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.

Julie Rothman/Unsplash

Thanks to Upstate New York's booming agriculture business, there is no shortage of gorgeous sunflower fields here. From small trails located on farms to fields that span over 5 acres, New York is filled with a variety of different sunflower patches but none are as big as Wickham Farms in Penfield.

Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

Nestled within a small community in Monroe County within western New York, Wickham Farms is just a short drive away from Rochester and Buffalo. The farm is home to an apple orchard, a fresh food market, lavender fields, and one of the biggest sunflower fields in the state.

The sunflower field at Wickham spans 10 acres and is filled with 30 different sunflower varieties. Each year, the farm hosts an epic Sunflower Spectacular.

An all-day experience, the Sunflower Spectacular takes place between August 11th and September 5th. Tickets cost just $13.95 and can be purchased online here.

Casey Pilz/Unsplash

The festival features access to over 30 attractions. From jumping pillows and mini golf to hay rides and a flower arranging bar, there's something for all ages to enjoy at the festival.

The field is as large as 10 football fields so you can easily spend several hours walking through and exploring each section. The farm features over one million blooms so there are endless photo opportunities to be had here.

Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

Be sure to come hungry because Wickham Farms offers the most delicious food. The farm features an ice cream stand, a fresh food market, food trucks, and their infamous "shake ups." One of the farm's signature concoctions, their summer shake up contains a blend of frozen strawberry lemonade and soft serve vanilla ice cream served in a mason jar and topped with a delicious homemade donut.

Whitney Clarke/Unsplash

Wickham Farms is located at 1315 Sweets Corners Road in Penfield, New York. During the Sunflower Spectacular, the farm will be open every day except Wednesdays from 10 am until 7 pm.