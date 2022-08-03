9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist

Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.

Marian Coffin Gardens at Gibraltar | Wilmington

Dennis Harvey/Unsplash

A beautifully landscaped garden crafted back in the 1920s, this historic collection of land is hidden behind the Girbraltar, a stone covered estate. While the house is not open to the public the gardens are and feature a reflecting pool, pathways surrounded by colorful flowers and lush greenery, and a beautiful water fountain. This is one of the best spots in the state to sit outside and relax. To learn more about the Marian Coffin Gardens, visit their official site here.

Woodland Beach | Smyrna

Simon Urinz/Unsplash

A rural yet strikingly beautiful beach in Kent County, Woodland is home to miles of sandy coastline, a pier, and a rock jetty. Mostly untouched by tourists and noisy crowds, this hidden gem is the best spot to come to if you're looking for peace and solitude any time of the year.

3 Palms Zoo and Education Center | Townsend

Nick Deimling/Unsplash

Nestled in the woods outside the Blackbird State Forest, this zoo is home to many rescued animals and is one of Delaware's only zoos. You can see a wide range of both domestic and exotic animals here. Admission costs just $5 a person.

The Clayton Theater | Dagsboro

Miles Sheehan/Unsplash

Like something out of an old movie, this retro theater has been around since the 1940s and is an absolute must-see for any and all history lovers. The theater features a 500-person auditorium with one single movie screening a night. From oldies to popular classics, a night spent watching a movie here is sure to feel super nostalgic.

Nanticoke Indian Museum | Millsboro

Kyle Seddon/Unsplash

An incredibly interesting museum dedicated to the Native Americans that call southern Delaware home, this small museum is filled with artifacts and fascinating information. Often overlooked by visitors and locals, a trip here is actually extremely intriguing. The museum is open from 10 am until 4 pm every day besides Sunday and Monday. Admission is just $3.

Russell W. Peterson Urban Wildlife Refuge | Wilmington

Dan Morrison/Unsplash

Sitting along the Wilmington Riverfront, this 200-acre pathway across scenic wetlands provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you'll be surrounded by nothing but nature. Completely free to enjoy, this area is open from sunrise until sunset.

The Copper Dram | Greenville

The Copper Dram/Unsplash

Hiding inside an unassuming small building next to Starbucks, this speakeasy-themed cocktail bar is known for its delicious food, inventive drinks, and stylish space complete with sleek leather couches and a copper-covered bar. The Copper Dram is open until 1 am on the weekends.

Lavender Fields Farm | Lewes

Trevor Wallace/Unsplash

An oasis of flowers hiding just out of sight near the town of Lewes, this farm is home to an onsite shop and beautiful gardens filled with tulips and lavender. Often quiet and peaceful, Lavendar Fields Farm is a great place to visit in the spring and summer months. Spend time cutting your own flowers or perusing their collection of soothing bath and body products.

Newark Reservoir | Newark

Ron Mohan/Unsplash

A relatively new reservoir built in the 21st century, this hidden gem contains a 1.8-mile walking trail and is a gorgeous place to come to any time of the year. A visit during the warmer months will be met with gorgeous views of the water and surrounding hills, a trip in the wintertime is ideal for sledding.

